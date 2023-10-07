Robert Streb is ready for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson (par-72) in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Streb at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Streb Odds to Win: +20000

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Streb has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Streb has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Streb has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 41 -10 274 0 7 0 0 $274,242

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Streb's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 19th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Streb last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Streb has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,253 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

Streb shot better than 37% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Streb did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Streb recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Streb carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last outing, Streb carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Streb finished the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Streb finished without one.

