After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Stallings is currently 27th with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Scott Stallings at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Stallings Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Scott Stallings Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Stallings has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stallings' average finish has been 59th.

Stallings has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Stallings will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 45 -3 267 0 14 0 0 $951,352

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The past nine times Stallings has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 23rd.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Stallings last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 13th.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Stallings has played in the past year has been 139 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 18th percentile among all competitors.

Stallings shot better than 90% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.71.

Stallings recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Stallings carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Stallings recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last outing, Stallings' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Stallings ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Stallings bettered the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Stallings' performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.