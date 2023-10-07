Sean O'Hair will be among those playing the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on O'Hair at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to pick up the win this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards O'Hair Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sean O'Hair Insights

O'Hair has finished below par three times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

O'Hair has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 39 -5 281 0 6 0 0 $297,557

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

O'Hair has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

O'Hair has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

O'Hair last played this event in 2020, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that O'Hair has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,321 yards, 140 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair finished in the 38th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

O'Hair was better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

O'Hair did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, O'Hair had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

O'Hair recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent tournament, O'Hair carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

O'Hair ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, O'Hair had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

