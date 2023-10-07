Seung-Yul Noh will be among those playing the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Noh at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+20000

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Noh has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five events, Noh's average finish has been 53rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Noh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 48 -5 281 0 14 0 0 $402,693

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Noh's past four appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 14th.

Noh has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Noh did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 144 yards longer than the average course Noh has played in the past year (7,317 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 45th percentile.

Noh was better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Noh did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Noh carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Noh carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Noh had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Noh finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Noh recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

