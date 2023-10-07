Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Shawano County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
New London High School at Shawano Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Shawano, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.