Ted Potter Jr. will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Potter Jr at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Potter Jr Odds to Win: +100000

Ted Potter Jr. Insights

Potter Jr has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Potter Jr has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Potter Jr's average finish has been 39th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Potter Jr has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 45 -5 283 0 3 0 0 $82,520

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Potter Jr finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to this tournament.

Potter Jr missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Courses that Potter Jr has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,356 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Potter Jr's Last Time Out

Potter Jr finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Potter Jr shot better than only 0% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Potter Jr did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Potter Jr had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Potter Jr did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship. The field average was 5.4.

In that last outing, Potter Jr posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Potter Jr finished the Fortinet Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Potter Jr had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

