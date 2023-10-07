Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Baylor Bears (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|58.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- UCF vs Kansas
- South Florida vs UAB
- LSU vs Missouri
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma vs Texas
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Maryland vs Ohio State
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Baylor has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Texas Tech & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|Baylor
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.