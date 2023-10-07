A pair of the nation's strongest running games clash when the UCF Knights (3-2) carry college football's third-ranked running game into a contest against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), who have the No. 22 run game, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Knights are just 1-point favorites. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Kansas matchup.

UCF vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

UCF vs. Kansas Betting Trends

UCF has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).

Kansas has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in one opportunity).

UCF & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Kansas To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.