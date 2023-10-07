Zac Blair is set to compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, with action from October 5-7.

Zac Blair is listed by bookmakers at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Blair Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Blair has finished below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Blair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Blair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Blair has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -8 275 0 8 1 2 $2.3M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Blair's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 18th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Blair did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Blair has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,237 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 16th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Blair shot better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Blair failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Blair had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Blair recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent outing, Blair's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Blair finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Blair outperformed the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

