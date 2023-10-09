In the Week 5 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Jordan Love hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Love has 72 rushing yards (18 ypg) on 16 carries, with two touchdowns.

Love has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Jordan Love Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1 Week 4 Lions 23 36 246 1 2 2 -2 1

