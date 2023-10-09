With the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) and the Green Bay Packers (2-2) matching up on October 9 at Allegiant Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Love this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Love vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 4 Games Played 3 56.1% Completion % 68.1% 901 (225.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 709 (236.3) 8 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 6 72 (18) Rushing Yards (Per game) 19 (6.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Raiders rank 14th in the NFL in points allowed (25.3 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (337 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas' D has been on top of its game, with 811 passing yards allowed this year (third-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Raiders are midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 537 (134.3 per game).

On defense, Las Vegas ranks 29th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 73.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 24th (43.4%).

Who comes out on top when the Raiders and the Packers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Raiders are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (25.3 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (337 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas' D has been firing on all cylinders, with 811 passing yards allowed this year (third-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Raiders' D ranks 16th in the NFL with 537 rushing yards allowed (134.3 per game) and 14th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Las Vegas is 29th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 73.3%. It is 29th in third-down efficiency allowed at 43.4%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.