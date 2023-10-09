Our computer model projects a victory for the Green Bay Packers when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, October 9 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking third-worst with 15.5 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL (25.3 points allowed per game). The Packers rank 10th in the NFL with 25 points per game on offense, and they rank 21st with 24 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Packers vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+2.5) Toss Up (45.5) Packers 27, Raiders 18

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Green Bay has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

The Packers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Green Bay and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this year.

Games involving the Packers this year have averaged 41.9 points per game, a 3.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Las Vegas has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Las Vegas games have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 0.1 higher than the average total in Raiders games this season.

Packers vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 25.3 18 23 14.7 26 Green Bay 25 24 19 25.5 31 22.5

