How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN and ESPN+ will air this Penguins versus Blackhawks matchup.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Penguins Additional Info
|Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Penguins vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.
- Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks had the NHL's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.
- The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.