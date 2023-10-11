The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Blackhawks vs Bruins Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.

They had a league-best goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Bruins Key Players