Blackhawks vs. Bruins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 11
Wednesday's NHL play includes the Boston Bruins (0-0-0) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) at TD Garden. The Blackhawks are big underdogs (+240 on the moneyline) against the Bruins (-300) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-300
|+240
|6
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- The Blackhawks won the single game they played as the underdog this season.
- Boston has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -300.
- Chicago has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +240.
