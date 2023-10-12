Dane County, Wisconsin has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Middleton High School at Madison East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Conference: BIG 8

BIG 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Madison West High School at Verona Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Verona, WI

Verona, WI Conference: BIG 8

BIG 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison Memorial High School