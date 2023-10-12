Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rock County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Rock County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Rock County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clinton Jr-Sr High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
