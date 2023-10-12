If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Shawano County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bonduel High School at Oconto High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 12

6:45 PM CT on October 12 Location: Oconto, WI

Oconto, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shawano Community High School at Seymour High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Seymour, WI

Seymour, WI Conference: Bay

Bay How to Stream: Watch Here

Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School