Bayfield County, Wisconsin has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Dane County
  • Milwaukee County
  • Marinette County
  • Shawano County
  • Oconto County

    • Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Phillips High School at Washburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Washburn, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.