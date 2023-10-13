Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Brown County, Wisconsin has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Bay Port High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheboygan South High School at Green Bay East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.