Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Grant County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Iowa-Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Livingston, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
