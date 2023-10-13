If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Waterloo High School at Horicon-Hustisford

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hustisford, WI

Hustisford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mills High School at Lodi High School