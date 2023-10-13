Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Price County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Price County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Price County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Phillips High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Washburn, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.