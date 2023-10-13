Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sauk County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Sauk County, Wisconsin this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Sauk County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Reedsburg Area High School at Holmen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Holmen, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.