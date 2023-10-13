Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sheboygan County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Sheboygan South High School at Green Bay East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oostburg High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
