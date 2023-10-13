Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Wauwatosa, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waukesha North High School at Waukesha South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Waukesha, WI
    • Conference: Classic 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Muskego High School at Kettle Moraine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Wales, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

