Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waupaca County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Waupaca County, Wisconsin this week.
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Clintonville High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Almond, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xavier High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Weyauwega, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waupaca High School at Winneconne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Winneconne, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
