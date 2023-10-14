After the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Taylor is in 48th at -4.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +150000

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Taylor has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 18 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Taylor has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Taylor's average finish has been 62nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Taylor has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -4 270 0 15 3 4 $1.8M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Taylor has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Taylor last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Summerlin is 7,255 yards, 12 yards shorter than the average course Taylor has played in the past year (7,267).

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which landed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Taylor shot better than only 22% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Taylor fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Taylor carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Taylor ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

