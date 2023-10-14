The Chicago Blackhawks' (1-1) injury report has five players listed heading into their Saturday, October 14 game against the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist Taylor Hall LW Out Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

NHL Network and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.

Chicago's total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens' 227 goals scored last season (2.8 per game) ranked 26th in the NHL.

Montreal was 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canadiens (-145) Blackhawks (+120) 6.5

