How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Montreal Canadiens will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
See the Canadiens-Blackhawks game on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI.
Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 232 chances.
- The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The Canadiens ranked 26th in the league last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.
- The 38 power-play goals the Canadiens recorded last season ranked 28th in the NHL (on 236 power-play chances).
- The Canadiens were 29th in the league with a 16.1% power-play conversion rate.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|52
|42
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|73
|42
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
