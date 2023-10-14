Brandt Snedeker is in 32nd place, with a score of -8, heading into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Brandt Snedeker is currently listed by sportsbooks at +200000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+200000

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Snedeker has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Snedeker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Snedeker has had an average finish of 49th.

Snedeker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Snedeker will look to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 47 -4 267 0 5 0 0 $128,029

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Snedeker's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 33rd.

Snedeker has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Snedeker missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than average.

The average course Snedeker has played in the past year has been 105 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 43rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Snedeker shot better than just 22% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Snedeker recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Snedeker had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Snedeker's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent outing, Snedeker carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Snedeker finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Snedeker carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Snedeker's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

