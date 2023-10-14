Islanders vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - October 14
As they gear up to meet the Buffalo Sabres (0-1) on Saturday, October 14 at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders (0-0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alexander Romanov
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Islanders vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Islanders ranked 22nd in the league last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- New York gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sabres' 293 goals last season (3.6 per game) ranked them third in the league.
- Buffalo's total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.
- Their -4 goal differential was 19th in the league.
Islanders vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-145)
|Sabres (+120)
|6
