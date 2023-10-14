As they gear up to meet the Buffalo Sabres (0-1) on Saturday, October 14 at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders (0-0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alexander Romanov D Out Shoulder

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Matthew Savoie C Out Shoulder

Islanders vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders ranked 22nd in the league last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).

New York gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sabres' 293 goals last season (3.6 per game) ranked them third in the league.

Buffalo's total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.

Their -4 goal differential was 19th in the league.

Islanders vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-145) Sabres (+120) 6

