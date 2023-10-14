The New York Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN to see the Sabres try to hold off the Islanders.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the league.
  • Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
  • The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).
  • The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.3%
Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 49 35.6%
Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54%
Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Sabres' total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.
  • With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the league's third-best offense.
  • With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.
  • With 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Sabres were eighth-best in the NHL.
  • The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) put them ninth in the league.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 78 47 47 94 40 43 43%
Jeff Skinner 79 35 47 82 46 41 47.3%
Alex Tuch 74 36 43 79 38 64 42.7%
Rasmus Dahlin 78 15 58 73 61 45 -
Dylan Cozens 81 31 37 68 20 36 48.3%

