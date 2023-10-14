How to Watch the Islanders vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New York Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN to see the Sabres try to hold off the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info
|Islanders vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Sabres Prediction
|Islanders vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the league.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
- The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).
- The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.3%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|49
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sabres' total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.
- With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the league's third-best offense.
- With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.
- With 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Sabres were eighth-best in the NHL.
- The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) put them ninth in the league.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|78
|47
|47
|94
|40
|43
|43%
|Jeff Skinner
|79
|35
|47
|82
|46
|41
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|74
|36
|43
|79
|38
|64
|42.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|78
|15
|58
|73
|61
|45
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|81
|31
|37
|68
|20
|36
|48.3%
