The New York Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.

The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the league.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).

The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.77%).

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.3% Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9% Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 49 35.6% Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54% Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sabres' total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.

With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the league's third-best offense.

With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.

With 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Sabres were eighth-best in the NHL.

The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) put them ninth in the league.

Sabres Key Players