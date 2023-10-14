Islanders vs. Sabres: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
Saturday's NHL play includes the New York Islanders (0-0-0) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (0-1) at UBS Arena. The Sabres are underdogs (+120 on the moneyline) against the Islanders (-145) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Islanders vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Islanders Moneyline
|Sabres Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
Islanders vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- The Sabres fell in the lone game they played as an underdog this season.
- New York is yet to play with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +120 odds on them winning this game.
