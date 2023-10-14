Islanders vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres meet at UBS Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Islanders vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Islanders 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-145)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info
Islanders Splits and Trends
- The Islanders were 42-31-9 overall and 6-11-17 in overtime games last season.
- New York picked up 36 points (15-8-6) in the 29 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- The 16 times last season the Islanders ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-12-3 (five points).
- New York took 14 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-10-2 record).
- The Islanders scored at least three goals in 48 games (37-6-5, 79 points).
- In the 26 games when New York recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-7-4 to record 34 points.
- In the 41 games last season when it outshot its opponent, New York was 25-12-4 (54 points).
- The Islanders' opponent had more shots in 46 games last season. The Islanders finished 19-20-7 in those contests (45 points).
Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres had a 12-7-19 record in overtime games last season, and a 42-33-7 overall record.
- In the 25 games Buffalo played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.
- Last season the Sabres recorded only one goal in 12 games, and they finished 0-11-1.
- Buffalo accumulated five points (2-9-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Sabres scored more than two goals 56 times, accumulating 85 points (40-11-5).
- Last season Buffalo recorded a single power-play goal in 33 games and registered 40 points, with a record of 19-12-2.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Buffalo was 21-17-3 (45 points).
- The Sabres' opponents had more shots in 39 games last season. The Sabres went 20-15-4 in those games (44 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|22nd
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.57
|3rd
|5th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.62
|26th
|19th
|30.8
|Shots
|32.5
|10th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|33
|26th
|30th
|15.77%
|Power Play %
|23.42%
|9th
|9th
|82.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.01%
|28th
Islanders vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
