The New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres meet at UBS Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Islanders vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Islanders 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-145)

Islanders (-145) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders were 42-31-9 overall and 6-11-17 in overtime games last season.

New York picked up 36 points (15-8-6) in the 29 games it played that were decided by one goal.

The 16 times last season the Islanders ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-12-3 (five points).

New York took 14 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-10-2 record).

The Islanders scored at least three goals in 48 games (37-6-5, 79 points).

In the 26 games when New York recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-7-4 to record 34 points.

In the 41 games last season when it outshot its opponent, New York was 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Islanders' opponent had more shots in 46 games last season. The Islanders finished 19-20-7 in those contests (45 points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres had a 12-7-19 record in overtime games last season, and a 42-33-7 overall record.

In the 25 games Buffalo played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.

Last season the Sabres recorded only one goal in 12 games, and they finished 0-11-1.

Buffalo accumulated five points (2-9-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Sabres scored more than two goals 56 times, accumulating 85 points (40-11-5).

Last season Buffalo recorded a single power-play goal in 33 games and registered 40 points, with a record of 19-12-2.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Buffalo was 21-17-3 (45 points).

The Sabres' opponents had more shots in 39 games last season. The Sabres went 20-15-4 in those games (44 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.57 3rd 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.62 26th 19th 30.8 Shots 32.5 10th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 33 26th 30th 15.77% Power Play % 23.42% 9th 9th 82.19% Penalty Kill % 73.01% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Islanders vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.