Islanders vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Islanders vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-145)
|Sabres (+120)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders Betting Insights
- Last season, the Islanders were 9-7 in games they served as moneyline favorites.
- Last season, New York was 7-4 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when it played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 59.2% to win.
- Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total of 6 goals 44 times.
Sabres Betting Insights
- Last season the Sabres had 10 wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.
- Buffalo went 9-6 last season when bookmakers made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Sabres have a 45.5% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- A total of 59 of Buffalo's games finished with over 6 goals last season.
Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info
Islanders vs. Sabres Rankings
|Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|293 (3rd)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|297 (26th)
|35 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (25th)
Islanders Advanced Stats
- The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the NHL.
- New York allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
- The 35 power-play goals New York recorded last season (31st in the NHL) came via 222 chances.
- The Islanders were 30th in the league with a 15.77% power-play conversion rate.
- New York scored six shorthanded goals last season (21st among all NHL squads).
- The Islanders killed 82.19% of opponent power plays, the ninth-best percentage in the league.
- The Islanders had the 10th-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 51.7%.
- New York scored on 9.6% of its shots as a team (20th in league).
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the NHL's third-best offense.
- Buffalo's total of 297 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.
- They had the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -4.
- Buffalo had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.
- The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) ranked them ninth in the league.
- Buffalo had nine shorthanded goals (eighth in league).
- The 73.01% penalty-kill percentage of the Sabres was 28th in the NHL.
- The Sabres were 32nd in faceoff win rate in the NHL (45.1%).
- Buffalo's 11% shooting percentage was sixth in the league.
- The Sabres shut out their opponents twice.
