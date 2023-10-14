The New York Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Islanders vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-145) Sabres (+120) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders Betting Insights

Last season, the Islanders were 9-7 in games they served as moneyline favorites.

Last season, New York was 7-4 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when it played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 59.2% to win.

Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total of 6 goals 44 times.

Sabres Betting Insights

Last season the Sabres had 10 wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.

Buffalo went 9-6 last season when bookmakers made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Sabres have a 45.5% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

A total of 59 of Buffalo's games finished with over 6 goals last season.

Islanders vs Sabres Additional Info

Islanders vs. Sabres Rankings

Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 293 (3rd) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 297 (26th) 35 (31st) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (25th)

Islanders Advanced Stats

The Islanders' 242 goals scored last season (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the NHL.

New York allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

The 35 power-play goals New York recorded last season (31st in the NHL) came via 222 chances.

The Islanders were 30th in the league with a 15.77% power-play conversion rate.

New York scored six shorthanded goals last season (21st among all NHL squads).

The Islanders killed 82.19% of opponent power plays, the ninth-best percentage in the league.

The Islanders had the 10th-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 51.7%.

New York scored on 9.6% of its shots as a team (20th in league).

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres Advanced Stats

With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the NHL's third-best offense.

Buffalo's total of 297 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.

They had the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -4.

Buffalo had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.

The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) ranked them ninth in the league.

Buffalo had nine shorthanded goals (eighth in league).

The 73.01% penalty-kill percentage of the Sabres was 28th in the NHL.

The Sabres were 32nd in faceoff win rate in the NHL (45.1%).

Buffalo's 11% shooting percentage was sixth in the league.

The Sabres shut out their opponents twice.

