LSU vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) are massive, 11.5-point favorites at home versus the Auburn Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each team has a dynamic running game, with the LSU Tigers 15th in rushing yards per game, and the Auburn Tigers 21st. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Auburn matchup.
LSU vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-11.5)
|60.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|LSU (-11.5)
|60.5
|-450
|+340
LSU vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- LSU has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Auburn has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Auburn Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
LSU & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Auburn
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
