The Shriners Children's Open is entering the final round, and Patton Kizzire is currently in 32nd with a score of -8.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kizzire has shot below par eight times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Kizzire has had an average finish of 44th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Kizzire has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 41 -6 274 0 14 0 2 $907,345

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Kizzire has two top-five finishes in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Kizzire last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 75th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,255-yard length for this event.

The average course Kizzire has played in the past year has been 35 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 69th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Kizzire was better than 73% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Kizzire did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kizzire recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Kizzire's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that last tournament, Kizzire had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Kizzire finished the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kizzire finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

