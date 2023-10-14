Week 7 of the college football schedule included one game featuring MVFC teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State

Week 7 MVFC Results

Southern Illinois 27 Murray State 6

Pregame Favorite: Southern Illinois (-21.5)

Southern Illinois (-21.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Southern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Nic Baker (14-for-23, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nic Baker (14-for-23, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Justin Strong (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Justin Strong (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Izaiah Hartrup (10 TAR, 6 REC, 63 YDS)

Murray State Leaders

Passing: DJ Williams (12-for-29, 157 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

DJ Williams (12-for-29, 157 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Q'Darryius Jennings (3 ATT, 15 YDS)

Q'Darryius Jennings (3 ATT, 15 YDS) Receiving: Michael Fox (2 TAR, 2 REC, 71 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Murray State Southern Illinois 190 Total Yards 407 157 Passing Yards 137 33 Rushing Yards 270 3 Turnovers 0

Next Week's MVFC Games

South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

