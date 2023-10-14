Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The outings in a Week 7 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Wisconsin include the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)
