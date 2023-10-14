The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to win their matchup versus the Iowa Hawkeyes at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-9.5) Over (34.5) Wisconsin 29, Iowa 15

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Badgers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The average total for Wisconsin games this season has been 57.8, 23.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 27.0% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.

Iowa is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or greater this season.

Out of theHawkeyes' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total in Iowa games this season is 4.7 more points than the point total of 34.5 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 31.4 18.4 32.3 14.7 30 24 Iowa 21.8 16.3 27.8 13.5 10 22

