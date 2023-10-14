The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) square off with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are double-digit favorites, by 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big Ten +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.