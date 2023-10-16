Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 16
Ahead of their Monday, October 16 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0) at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.
- Toronto allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-350)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|7
