A game after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild, the Maple Leafs (2-0) host the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-350) Blackhawks (+260) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks were an underdog in 23 games last season, with seven upset wins (30.4%).

Chicago won three of its 11 games last season when an underdog by +260 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 27.8% chance to win.

There were 41 Chicago games with more than 6.5 goals last season.

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 202 (32nd) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Chicago had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.

The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).

At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the NHL's sixth-best faceoff win rate.

With a shooting percentage of 9.1%, Chicago was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

