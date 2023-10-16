Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A game after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild, the Maple Leafs (2-0) host the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-350)
|Blackhawks (+260)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks were an underdog in 23 games last season, with seven upset wins (30.4%).
- Chicago won three of its 11 games last season when an underdog by +260 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 27.8% chance to win.
- There were 41 Chicago games with more than 6.5 goals last season.
Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|202 (32nd)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (28th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- Chicago had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.
- The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).
- At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the NHL's sixth-best faceoff win rate.
- With a shooting percentage of 9.1%, Chicago was 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
