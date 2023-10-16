The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will look to upset the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Cowboys square off against the Chargers. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In five games this year, the Cowboys have led after the first quarter two times and have been losing three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers have led after the first quarter two times and been tied two times in four games this season.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Chargers have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent two times in four games this season.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.4 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Chargers have lost that quarter in two games and have been knotted up in two games.

4th Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have led one time, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

This year, the Chargers have led after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Cowboys have won the second half in three games and have lost the second half in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging nine points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second half.

Out of four games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (0-1 record in those games), lost two times (1-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

