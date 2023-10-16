The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

Cowboys vs. Chargers Insights

The Cowboys rack up just 0.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Chargers give up (26).

Los Angeles racks up 27.5 points per game, 10.9 more than Dallas allows (16.6).

The Cowboys collect 327.4 yards per game, 76.6 fewer yards than the 404 the Chargers give up per matchup.

Los Angeles collects 388.8 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 292 Dallas gives up.

The Cowboys rush for 124.4 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 104.3 the Chargers allow per outing.

This year Los Angeles piles up 119.8 rushing yards per game, 3.6 fewer yards than Dallas allows (123.4).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).

Los Angeles has turned the ball over two times, nine fewer times than Dallas has forced turnovers (11).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys average fewer points in away games (22 per game) than they do overall (26.8), and concede more (23.3 per game) than overall (16.6).

On the road, the Cowboys pick up fewer yards (292.7 per game) than overall (327.4). They also give up more (330.7 per game) than overall (292).

On the road, the Cowboys accumulate fewer rushing yards (121.3 per game) than overall (124.4). They also give up more rushing yards (166.7 per game) than overall (123.4).

The Cowboys convert 47.5% of third downs on the road (1.8% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 43.2% of third downs away from home (8.2% more than overall).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Arizona L 28-16 FOX 10/1/2023 New England W 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX

Chargers Home Performance

At home, the Chargers average more points (29 per game) than overall (27.5). But they also concede more (26.5 per game) than overall (26).

The Chargers pick up fewer yards at home (369 per game) than they do overall (388.8), but also concede fewer at home (400 per game) than overall (404).

Los Angeles accumulates 175 passing yards per game at home (94 fewer than overall) and concedes 327 at home (27.2 more than overall).

The Chargers accumulate 194 rushing yards per game at home (74.2 more than overall), and concede 73 at home (31.3 fewer than overall).

The Chargers convert 48.3% of third downs at home (9.4% more than overall), and concede on 25% of third downs at home (6.9% less than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Tennessee L 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Minnesota W 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas W 24-17 CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN

