Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 16
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0) host the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2) after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Maple Leafs' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. The outing on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 4.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-350)
- Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 8 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-0.2)
Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks put up a record of 8-7-15 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall mark of 26-49-7.
- In the 22 games Chicago played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 29 points.
- Last season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.
- When Chicago scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 10 points (4-12-2 record).
- The Blackhawks scored at least three goals 37 times, accumulating 48 points (22-11-4).
- Last season Chicago scored a single power-play goal in 21 games and picked up 14 points, with a record of 5-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Chicago was 6-10-3 (15 points).
- The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents 60 times last season, and took 44 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|32nd
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|28th
|12th
|32
|Shots
|27
|31st
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|2nd
|26.02%
|Power Play %
|16.38%
|28th
|12th
|81.85%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|22nd
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
