Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Tuch available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex Tuch vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Tuch Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Tuch's plus-minus rating last season was +14, in 19:09 per game on the ice.

In 28 of 74 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Tuch had an assist in 32 of 74 games last season, with multiple assists in nine of them.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Tuch has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

