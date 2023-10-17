The San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov included, will meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Barabanov in the Sharks-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Barabanov's plus-minus rating last season was -30, in 15:20 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 15 of 68 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Barabanov had an assist in 26 of 68 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Barabanov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Barabanov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Hurricanes in 2022-23

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

