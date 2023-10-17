Anders Lee will be in action when the New York Islanders and Arizona Coyotes play on Tuesday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Lee in the Islanders-Coyotes game? Use our stats and information below.

Anders Lee vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lee averaged 17:13 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -3.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Lee had an assist in a game 19 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 52.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lee has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lee Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

